Rename YSR district as ‘YSR-Kadapa’ district: APCC leader

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) media cell chairman N. Tulasi Reddy has demanded that the NDA government change the name of the YSR district to ‘YSR-Kadapa’ district.

Speaking to reporters at Vempalle on Thursday, he said, “The Kadapa district was formed in 1808. A village named Devuni Kadapa in the erstwhile Kadapa district was believed to be the gate of entry to Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara. That is why the district was named as Kadapa district. It was known as Kadapa district till 2010.” He added that after the death of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy, the Kadapa district was renamed as YSR district in his memory.

The APCC functionary said that many in the district, including him, suggested naming it the ‘YSR-Kadapa’ district. Tulasi Reddy observed that if the government rechristens the district as YSR-Kadapa district, it could serve the dual purpose of honouring Lord Venkateswara and the memory of the late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. But the attempt was not successful, he said.