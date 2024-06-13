GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rename YSR district as ‘YSR-Kadapa’ district: APCC leader

Since Kadapa is considered the gate of entry to Tirumala, rechristening the district as YSR-Kadapa district could serve dual purpose of honouring Lord Venkateswara and the memory of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, he says

Published - June 13, 2024 06:19 pm IST - RAJAMPETA (Annamayya District)

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) media cell chairman N. Tulasi Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) media cell chairman N. Tulasi Reddy | Photo Credit: File photo

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) media cell chairman N. Tulasi Reddy has demanded that the NDA government change the name of the YSR district to ‘YSR-Kadapa’ district.

Speaking to reporters at Vempalle on Thursday, he said, “The Kadapa district was formed in 1808. A village named Devuni Kadapa in the erstwhile Kadapa district was believed to be the gate of entry to Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara. That is why the district was named as Kadapa district. It was known as Kadapa district till 2010.” He added that after the death of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy, the Kadapa district was renamed as YSR district in his memory.

The APCC functionary said that many in the district, including him, suggested naming it the ‘YSR-Kadapa’ district. Tulasi Reddy observed that if the government rechristens the district as YSR-Kadapa district, it could serve the dual purpose of honouring Lord Venkateswara and the memory of the late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. But the attempt was not successful, he said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Rayalaseema / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.