‘Remove colours identified with YSRCP from all govt. buildings’

The High Court (HC) on Monday directed the State government that the colours identified with the YSRCP should be removed from panchayat and other government buildings within three weeks of the lockdown being lifted, during a hearing of a supplementary petition, which questioned the delay in taking the action.

It may be noted that in its verdict last month, the HC gave 10 days for removing the ruling party colours from the government buildings.

The government filed a review petition in the Supreme Court, which agreed with the HC’s view that the said buildings should not be painted with colours identified with a particular party. Alleging that the government has been delaying the implementation of the HC order, the supplementary petition was filed.