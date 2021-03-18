Remodelled station yard commissioned in Tirupati
It will help in decongesting the station
The remodelled yard at the Tirupati railway station, commissioned recently, is all set to enhance efficiency in train operations by de-congesting movement of trains.
The station, the nearest rail point to reach Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirumala, is known for high-density traffic on various routes and hence the decision of the South Central Railway management to remodel the yard.
The project was sanctioned in the year 2013-14 as part of the development of south side entry of the station at an outlay of ₹77.29 crore.
The infrastructure upgradation at the remodelled yard includes two stabling lines and one engine escape line towards Renigunta end and an additional running line in the yard with a length of 640 metres to manage train movement within the station.
Electronic interlocking is commissioned to reduce the manual intervention in handling of trains.