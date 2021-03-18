Remodelled station yard commissioned in Tirupati

TIRUPATI

18 March 2021 00:29 IST

It will help in decongesting the station

The remodelled yard at the Tirupati railway station, commissioned recently, is all set to enhance efficiency in train operations by de-congesting movement of trains.

The station, the nearest rail point to reach Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirumala, is known for high-density traffic on various routes and hence the decision of the South Central Railway management to remodel the yard.

The project was sanctioned in the year 2013-14 as part of the development of south side entry of the station at an outlay of ₹77.29 crore.

The infrastructure upgradation at the remodelled yard includes two stabling lines and one engine escape line towards Renigunta end and an additional running line in the yard with a length of 640 metres to manage train movement within the station.

Electronic interlocking is commissioned to reduce the manual intervention in handling of trains.