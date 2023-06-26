ADVERTISEMENT

Remnants of Buddhist monastery from Satavahana period unearthed at Rudragiri in Guntur

June 26, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated June 27, 2023 07:43 am IST - ANANTAPUR

Rudragiri forms part of the Eastern Ghats hill ranges and is named after king Rudra Deva of the Kakatiya dynasty.

Ramesh Susarla
The cave shelter discovered on the Rudragiri hillock, which houses a Buddhist 1st Century AD Monastery remnants at Orvakallu village in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Remnants of a Buddhist monastery established during the Satavahana period have been discovered on the Rudragiri (Red Hill) at Orvakallu village in Atchampet Mandal of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh. Notable findings at the site were pottery and rock shelters.

Former Superintending Archaeologist D. Kanna Babu of Temple Survey Project (Southern Region) in Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Chennai, while conducting exploration and survey to ascertain the architectural pre-eminence of ancient shrines that flourished in lower Krishna Valley of Andhra Pradesh, stumbled upon some pottery and the cave shelters at the Rudragiri.

The Buddhist viharas on the Rudragiri hillock are akin to those found on the hillocks at Guntupalli, Sankaram, Salihundam, Kapavaram, Bavikonda, Thotlakonda, etc. The nearest place of interest is the monastery located at Grandhi Siri village.

D. Kanna Babu told The Hindu here on Monday that the survey had helped expose and identify hitherto unknown ancient remains of Buddhist monasteries and a big rock shelter located on the top of the Rudragiri.

Rudragiri forms part of the Eastern Ghats hill ranges and is named after Rudra Deva, the sovereign king of the Kakatiya dynasty.

The badly-ruined brick-built structural remains of an ancient Buddhist Vihara complex were found dating back to the 1st Century CE or 1st Century AD. This monastery flourished during the Satavahana period and was established by some donors for the Buddhist monks.

The freshwater cistern created by the monks at the Rudragiri Buddhist 1st Century AD Monastery remnants at Orvakallu village in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

“Meditation and practising the principles laid by the Lord Gautama Buddha were the prime activities of the mendicant monks in a very idle location like this on the hilltop in seclusion without any interventions,” he explained. 

“These constructions are known as Saila viharas in contemporary inscriptions. The resident monks of these abodes belonged to the Chaityakavadin sect of the Mahasanghika school of Buddhism, and their chief place of activity was Amaravati (Dharanikota), he added.

A carved Padmasila or moonstone made of limestone, probably once placed in front of the Chaityagriha at this vihara, was also discovered in a broken State. This, the archaeologist believes, indicates the presence of a shrine of the Buddha in the complex itself.

Cistern for storage of drinking water

Another interesting finding at this place is a natural cistern on the slopes of the hillock for harnessing and storing rainwater for drinking purposes. This is in good condition even now.

Apart from the ruins of the Monastic complex, the pottery utilised by the resident monks was also discovered.

The rims of storage pots, bowls and other wares were made of Black and Red clay, with a few Ochre coloured.

Perforated and grooved terracotta tiles were found at the complex that covered the monastery’s roof during the rainy season. 

