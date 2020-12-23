Remediation of dump site brings award to VMC

Civic body’s solid waste management initiatives lauded

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has bagged SKOCH 2020 silver award for remediation of MSW dump site at Ajit Singh Nagar through bio-mining process. The award has been given under the ‘Governance’ sector on the theme ‘Environment and sustainability’ in the executive plus' category.

Briefing the panelists about the process adopted and various innovative interventions undertaken for 45 acres of land in Ajit Singh Nagar, which was covered with mixed Municipal Legacy Solid Waste that contained about 3.05 lakh MT of waste, VMC Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh emphasised on replicability of these interventions by various other urban local bodies.

Mr. Venkatesh was attending the 69th SKOCH Summit and Skoch Awards 2020. The sustainable and innovative solid waste management initiatives of the VMC were applauded by eminent panel members. Mr. Venkatesh said these interventions had great potential in replicability and scalability and could act as one of the successful land reclamation intervention at dump sites filled with legacy waste deposits and protect the environment.

The session was attended by Additional Commissioner (projects), VMC, U. Sarada Devi, Urban Planner UN-Habitat Imran Basha and other VMC officials in virtual mode.

The recipients of the awards crossed stages like submission of project entries, voting by citizens, facing a round-table panel in semi-finals and final round of voting from across the country.