Remarks against police: JC gets conditional bail

Former Anantapur MP and TDP leader J.C. Diwakar Reddy, who had been accused of making derogatory remarks against the police personnel at a party meeting here on December 18, was granted conditional bail from a local court on Saturday.

Mr. Reddy was formally arrested after he surrendered before the Anantapur Rural Police and granted bail on producing personal surety bond and bonds of five others.

Based on the complaint lodged by the Police Officers’ Association, the police had booked a case under Section 153(A) and 506 of the IPC.

‘Don’t repeat comments’

When Mr. Reddy applied for anticipatory bail, the judge ordered him to personally go to the police station every second and fourth Sundays for three months, or until a charge-sheet was filed in the case.

Mr. Reddy furnished personal surety bond and had to be in the police station for more than a couple of hours as the procedure was on for granting bail after verification of the bonds. The court also asked Mr. Reddy not to repeat similar comments.

Mediapersons at receiving end

Meanwhile, mediapersons waiting outside the police station to take the version of Mr. Reddy as and when he emerged from the police station were at the receiving end as Rural Police Inspector D. Muralidhar Reddy harshly herded them onto the road and asked his men to record the proceedings. When the reporters pleaded for his statement in the case, Mr. Muralidhar refused to listen to them.

When the issue went to the notice of Superintendent of Police B. Satya Yesubabu, he sent DSP G. Veraraghava Reddy to broker peace.

The DSP then gave a statement on the Diwakar Reddy case and promised to take action against the police personnel if they had behaved inappropriately with the mediapersons.