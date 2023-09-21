Remand prisoner in Rajahmundry Central Jail dies, inquiry ordered

September 21, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST

A remand prisoner in the Rajahmundry Central Prison, G. Veera Venkata Satyanarayana (20), reportedly died of ill-health in the Kakinada Government General Hospital (GGH) on Wednesday, September 20.

He was admitted to the GGH with fever and other health problems. Officials of the AP Prisons and Correctional Services Department have ordered an inquiry into the incident.

A native of Dowleswaram in East Godavari district, Satyanarayana was arrested in a robbery case. He was remanded in judicial custody and the police shifted him to the central jail on September 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

As he was suffering from fever, the jail officials admitted him in the Rajahmundry Government Hospital, where the doctors referred the case to the Kakinada GGH on September 19.

Satyanarayana died while undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the Coastal Andhra Jails Department Deputy Inspector General (DIG-Prisons), M.R. Ravi Kiran, who is the in-charge Superintendent of the Rajahmundry Central Prison, conducted a preliminary inquiry into the death of the prisoner.

A magisterial inquiry would be ordered into the death, officials said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.