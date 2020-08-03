Remand prisoner escapes from COVID ward

A 40-year-old remand prisoner reportedly escaped from the COVID care ward of GSL Hospital here in the early hours of Sunday, but the incident came to light only on Monday.
The prisoner, who was lodged at the central prison, tested positive on July 30 and was admitted in the hospital the same day.
RCP superintendent S. Raja Rao told The Hindu that the man escaped by breaking the windowpane. Before fleeing he stole the mobile phone of a fellow patient.
The guard assigned to keep an eye on the prisoner had to wait outside the hospital ward as per COVID protocol.
He belongs to Nidadavolu in West Godavari district and was sent to the central prison in February in a domestic violence case.
“We have alerted the West Godavari police,” Mr. Raja Rao said.
In-charge District Medical and Health Officer B. Subramanyeswari said that the support of the Rajanagaram police had been sought to trace the prisoner.
