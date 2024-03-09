Remand prisoner dies in Vijayawada Sub-jail

March 09, 2024 10:08 am | Updated 10:08 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

A remand prisoner, identified as Balagangadhar Tilak (39), died under mysterious circumstances in Vijayawada Sub-Jail on March 8.

Tilak, an auto-rickshaw driver from Gollapalem Gattu in the One Town area, was booked in a drunk driving case two days ago. Police produced Tilak before the court which awarded seven days imprisonment to him, besides imposing a fine of ₹10,000.

Tilak was rushed to a hospital by the staff of the Prison Department after he complained of sickness. He died at the hospital, the police said.

Vijayawada Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Bhavani Shankar, who visited the hospital, said that a detailed inquiry into the death of the remand prisoner would be done.

However, the family members of Tilak expressed doubt over the reason for the death of Tilak. Following a complaint, the Governorpet police registered a case under Section 174 Cr.PC (suspicious death) and took up investigation.

