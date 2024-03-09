ADVERTISEMENT

Remand prisoner dies in Vijayawada Sub-jail

March 09, 2024 10:08 am | Updated 10:08 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Vijayawada Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Bhavani Shankar, who visited the hospital, said that a detailed inquiry into the death of the remand prisoner would be done.

The Hindu Bureau

A remand prisoner, identified as Balagangadhar Tilak (39), died under mysterious circumstances in Vijayawada Sub-Jail on March 8.

Tilak, an auto-rickshaw driver from Gollapalem Gattu in the One Town area, was booked in a drunk driving case two days ago. Police produced Tilak before the court which awarded seven days imprisonment to him, besides imposing a fine of ₹10,000.

Tilak was rushed to a hospital by the staff of the Prison Department after he complained of sickness. He died at the hospital, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Vijayawada Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Bhavani Shankar, who visited the hospital, said that a detailed inquiry into the death of the remand prisoner would be done.

However, the family members of Tilak expressed doubt over the reason for the death of Tilak. Following a complaint, the Governorpet police registered a case under Section 174 Cr.PC (suspicious death) and took up investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Vijayawada

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US