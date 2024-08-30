Remain ‘unstoppable’, says Naidu on Balayya completing 50 years in films

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu congratulated his brother-in-law and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna on completing 50 years of his film career.

In a press release, Mr. Naidu said it was a great achievement. Mr. Balakrishna had begun his stint in films with ‘Tatamma Kala’ movie released on August 30, 1974, in which he starred alongside his legendary father N.T. Rama Rao, and went on to make his mark in Tollywood for five decades, the Chief Minister said.

“Mr. Balakrishna is able to sway the younger generation as well with his acting talent, which is reflective in his blockbusters films. And he is a successful politician too,” he said.

“Mr. Balakrishna should remain ‘Unstoppable’ (title of the popular talk show on television he hosted) in the film industry and politics,” Mr. Naidu wished.