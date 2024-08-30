GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Remain ‘unstoppable’, says Naidu on Balayya completing 50 years in films

Making his debut with the film, ‘Tatamma Kala’, in 1974, he has carved a niche for himself in Tollywood, observes the Chief Minister

Published - August 30, 2024 07:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Actor and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Actor and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu congratulated his brother-in-law and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna on completing 50 years of his film career.

In a press release, Mr. Naidu said it was a great achievement. Mr. Balakrishna had begun his stint in films with ‘Tatamma Kala’ movie released on August 30, 1974, in which he starred alongside his legendary father N.T. Rama Rao, and went on to make his mark in Tollywood for five decades, the Chief Minister said.

“Mr. Balakrishna is able to sway the younger generation as well with his acting talent, which is reflective in his blockbusters films. And he is a successful politician too,” he said.

“Mr. Balakrishna should remain ‘Unstoppable’ (title of the popular talk show on television he hosted) in the film industry and politics,” Mr. Naidu wished.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / arts, culture and entertainment / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.