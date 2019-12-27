Relocating Capital a retrograde step, says Kanna

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana said on Friday that while the TDP Government had engaged itself in real estate business in Amaravati, the present YSRCP dispensation was trying to sell the Capital city altogether.

People never expected that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would take such a “radical decision,” that too without taking into confidence thousands of farmers who had parted with their land for the construction of the Capital city and the opposition parties, Mr. Lakshminarayana observed.

He was addressing the media after staging a “silent protest” against the move to shift the Capital to Visakhapatnam, at Uddandarayunipalem in Guntur district, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation for Amaravati.

Mr. Lakshminarayana said the Central government recognised Amaravati as the Capital of Andhra Pradesh and spotted it on the Indian map as well.

Central funds

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is considering the retrograde step of relocating the Capital. The Centre has also given funds for the all-round development of the State,” he added.

The Chief Minister had stated in the Assembly the government’s plans to decentralise even before the G.N. Rao Committee submitted its report, he observed.

“The ruling party is celebrating the location of new capital even as the Cabinet meeting is in progress. This is highly objectionable,” Mr. Lakshminarayana said.

The BJP would announce its future course of action basing on the decision of the Cabinet, he added.

Senior leader Ravela Kishore Babu and party Vijayawada city president A. Sriram were among those present.