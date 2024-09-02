Relli community organises massive rally in Vizianagaram

Uttarandhra Relli Upakulala Porata Samithi leaders Somu Rambabu, R.G. Shiva Prasad and others sought five percent reservation for the Relli community during implementation of sub-classification of reservations for Scheduled Castes (SCs). The association, on Monday, organised a massive rally in Vizianagaram and later submitted a memorandum to Collector B.R. Ambedkar at the grievance cell, requesting him to convey their demand to the government.

Mr. Rambabu said that the Relli community had a strong presence in north Andhra, but could not get reservation facilities as other communities within the SCs. These other communities reaped the benefits as they have been financially and educationally sound for many decades.

He said that the Relli community was mostly dependent on the sale of fruits and small businesses in Vizianagaram and other places. The association leaders Venkata Raju, Somu Muralimohan, S. Gurumurthy, S. Lakshmana Rao and others were present.