Religious freedom curtailed in State, alleges BJP

Party demands lifting of ban on Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations

Bharatiya Janata Party State Executive Committee member Nadukuditi Eswara Rao on Wednesday alleged that the State government was trying to stoke communal differences and tensions among the people by imposing a ban on Vinayaka Chaviti festival in public places.

Mr. Eswara Rao led a massive rally at Ranasthalam in Srikakulam district and submitted a memorandum to local revenue officials that the celebrations be allowed without any restrictions.

Speaking to reporters, he said the State government’s decision was against to the rules and regulations of Article 25 of the Constitution.

“The article guarantees the freedom of conscience, the freedom to profess, practice and propagate religion to all citizens. The State government cannot issue such orders, violating the rules of the Constitution. People should continue to have religious freedom,” said Mr. Eswara Rao.

BJP Parvatipuram Parliamentary wing in-charge T. Tirupati Rao and general secretary Dwarapureddi Srinivasa Rao and other leaders staged a protest at Parvatipuram in Vizianagaram district against the ban on the public celebrations of the festival. Another protest was organised at Balijipeta mandal headquarters.