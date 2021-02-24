Religious fervour marks Rathotsavam at Antarvedi

Thousands of devotees participated in the procession of the presiding deities of the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Antarvedi on the newly built wooden chariot as the Rathotsavam was celebrated with fervour on Tuesday.
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the 40-foot-tall wooden chariot during the inaugural of the annual Kalyanotsavam on February 19.
The presiding deities were taken on the new chariot in a procession in the streets of Antarvedi village.
The devotees, after having a holy dip in the Godavari river, pulled the chariot that was decorated with flowers.
According to the temple tradition, the wooden chariot is brought out of the temple on the inaugural day of the Kalyanotsavam.
A posse of police personnel was deployed at the temple to prevent any untoward incident during the procession.
The Endowment Department authorities and priests of the temple performed the wedding of the deities on Monday night.
Silk robes presented
B.C. Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna, East Godavari Joint Collector G. Lakshmisha and other officials presented silk robes (vastrams) to the deity and took part in the Kalyanotsavam rituals.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath