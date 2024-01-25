Religious fervour marks Ramakrishna Theertha Mukkoti

January 25, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Religious fervour marked the Ramakrishna Theertha Mukkoti on Thursday. Thousands of devotees from various districts trekked to the sacred pond situated in the deep Tirumala forests, about six kilometers from Papavinasanam dam to take a holy dip on the auspicious full moon day. The pond is regarded as one among the seven important water bodies atop the town.

The temple priests performed special pujas to the idols of Sri Ramachandramurthy and Lord Sri Krishna at the theertham, and offered them the mandatory naivedyam which was later distributed among the devotees.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) had made elaborate arrangements for the mukkoti. About 35 APSRTC buses were stationed at Gogarbham dam to transport the devotees to Papavinasanam dam. TTD also arranged free snacks alongside light meals and beverages.

While devotees above 50 years, children below 10 years and people who underwent major surgeries were prohibited from trekking, those with diabetes, hypertension and other ailments were urged to carry proper medications.

