GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Religious fervour marks Ramakrishna Theertha Mukkoti

Thousands of devotees trekked to the sacred pond situated in the deep Tirumala forests

January 25, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

Religious fervour marked the Ramakrishna Theertha Mukkoti on Thursday. Thousands of devotees from various districts trekked to the sacred pond situated in the deep Tirumala forests, about six kilometers from Papavinasanam dam to take a holy dip on the auspicious full moon day. The pond is regarded as one among the seven important water bodies atop the town.

The temple priests performed special pujas to the idols of Sri Ramachandramurthy and Lord Sri Krishna at the theertham, and offered them the mandatory naivedyam which was later distributed among the devotees.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) had made elaborate arrangements for the mukkoti. About 35 APSRTC buses were stationed at Gogarbham dam to transport the devotees to Papavinasanam dam. TTD also arranged free snacks alongside light meals and beverages.

While devotees above 50 years, children below 10 years and people who underwent major surgeries were prohibited from trekking, those with diabetes, hypertension and other ailments were urged to carry proper medications.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / religion and belief

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.