Religious fervour marks Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam festival on Tirumala

A big contingent of employees under the stewardship of TTD Executive Officer J. Shyamala Rao took part in the cleansing festival that lasted for over five hours 

Published - October 01, 2024 03:42 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau,G.P. SHUKLA
The preparatory ritual was conducted as a prelude to the nine-day Brahmotsavams scheduled to begin October 4.

The preparatory ritual was conducted as a prelude to the nine-day Brahmotsavams scheduled to begin October 4. | Photo Credit: K. R. DEEPAK

Religious ecstasy marked ‘Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam’ at the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara.

The preparatory ritual was observed on Tuesday (October 1) as a prelude to the nine-day annual Brahmotsavams scheduled to commence from October 4.

As part of the festival, a rich herbal mixture that acts as disinfectant was applied to all the walls, pillars and ceiling inside the main sanctum sanctorum and other sub-temples within the temple complex after thoroughly cleaning it with water. 

While the main deity was covered with a white veil, the idols of parivara deities that formed the assemblage inside the sanctum were temporarily removed and later restored in their respective locations soon after the completion of the ritual.   

A big contingent of employees, under the stewardship of TTD Executive Officer J. Shyamala Rao and Additional Executive Officer Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary took part in the cleansing festival that lasted for over five hours.  

The devotees were allowed for the darshan of the deity around 12.00 noon.

