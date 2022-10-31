Religious fervour marks ‘Karthika Somavaram’ at Shiva temples in Vizianagaram, Srikakulam districts

Priest performing ‘Abhisekham’ to the Shiva Lingam in Pasupathinadheswara Swamy temple of Vizianagaram on Monday.

All Shiva temples in the Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts wore a festive look on October 31 (Monday), ‘Kartika Somavaram’, the most auspicious day of the Kartika Masam.

In Vizianagaram

Special prayers were offered in the Pasupathinatheswara temple at the Ring Road of Vizianagaram Town. Devotees thronged the temple from early hours to offer ‘Abhisekham’ to the ‘Dwadasa Jyotirlingams’ on the temple premises.

The temple trustees Gudisa Srinivasa Rao, Cherukuri Sridhar and others made elaborate arrangements to ensure hassle-free darshan.

In Srikakulam

The temples in Srikakulam district too had heavy rush from early morning. ‘Rudrabhisekham’ ritual was performed in the Umarudra Koteswara, Shiva Balaji, Srimukha Lingam and Endala Mallikarjuna Swamy temples in the district.

Devotees took a holy dip in the Vamsadhara river before offering prayers in the Srimukha Lingam temple at the Jalumuru mandal in the district.