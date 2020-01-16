Religious fervour, gaiety marks Sankranti Sambarlu

Religious fervour, gaiety and a bonhomie marked the three day ‘Sankranti Sambarulu,’ which concluded at NTR Municipal Stadium here on Thursday. The three-day annual event began with the lighting of ‘Bhogi’ fire. District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar, Municipal Commissioner C. Anuradha and other officials were present. The event was organised by the Guntur Municipal Corporation.

The event presented a diversity of cultural performances by local artists, including classical dances, skits and dappu (drum) performances. Competitions in rangoli were conducted for women on the first day. Badminton competitions were held on the occasion.

Unique feature

Another unique feature of the three-event was setting up stalls, propagating the activities of Guntur Municipal Corporation , Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Urban Areas and UPA cell.

Mr. Samuel said that the festival of Sankranti marks a new beginning in everyone’s life and said that the bountiful rains has resulted in rich harvest of various agricultural crops.

He also said that lives of common men and women have been bettered by the implementation of Navaratnalu welfare schemes. The government led by Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy has also announced the minimum support price for crops and filled the hearts of farmers with courage and hope.

Ms. Anuradha said that the festive time was an auspicious time and it was a tradition that children are fed with Bhogi fruits which makes them more immune from many diseases.