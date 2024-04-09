ADVERTISEMENT

Religious fervour marks ‘Ugadi’ celebrations at Tirumala

April 09, 2024 06:49 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

The inner precincts of the temple of Lord Venkateswara decked up with flowers for Telugu Ugadi.

Religious fervour marked Sri Krodhi Nama Telugu Ugadi festival at the temple of Lord Venkateswara. 

Asthanam was rendered to the processional deities of Lord Malayappa Swamy and his two divine consorts mounted atop Sarva Bhoopala vahanam at Bangaru Vakili (golden gate) inside the temple, followed by the auspicious ‘Panchanga Sravanam’. 

Earlier, the senior and junior pontiffs, TTD Chairman B. Karunakar Reddy, Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy carried new sets of silk vastrams around the Vimana Prakaram inside the main temple in a grand procession and presented it to the chief priest, to adorn the deities. 

Adding grandeur to the festival, the temple and its precincts were decorated flowers. Close to four tonnes of flowers were reported to been used for the decorations. The floral themes depicting ‘Dasavatharams’ (the ten incarnations of Lord Maha Vishnu) set-up outside the main temple was a treat to watch as devotees posed to get pictures with their families.

