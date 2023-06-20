ADVERTISEMENT

Religious fervor marks Jagannath Swamy ratha yatra in Vizianagaram

June 20, 2023 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

K Srinivasa Rao

Women performing ‘Kolattam’, a traditional dance during the Jagannath Swamy ratha yatra celebrations in Vizianagaram on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Hundreds of devotees participated in Jagannath Swamy ratha yatra with religious fervor in Vizianagaram on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. The celestial procession with chariot was taken up from the historic Santapet Jagannath Swamy temple to Kanyakaparameswari temple. The temple which was believed to be constructed 400 years ago and the oldest temple in Vizianagaram City.

Endowments Department Executive Officer A.L.Sudharani offered the first prayer to presiding deities Jagannath Swamy, Balabhadra and Subhadra. Jagannath Seva Samiti members including Kapuganti Prakash and others also participated in the celebrations.

Vasavi-Vanitha Club leaders PVR Kumari P.Amruta Sri K.Padma and others participated in service activities.

Members of various women organisations performed Kolatam and other traditional dances at the temple premises.

