HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Religious fervor marks Jagannath Swamy ratha yatra in Vizianagaram

June 20, 2023 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

K Srinivasa Rao
Women performing ‘Kolattam’, a traditional dance during the Jagannath Swamy ratha yatra celebrations in Vizianagaram on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Women performing ‘Kolattam’, a traditional dance during the Jagannath Swamy ratha yatra celebrations in Vizianagaram on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Hundreds of devotees participated in Jagannath Swamy ratha yatra with religious fervor in Vizianagaram on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. The celestial procession with chariot was taken up from the historic Santapet Jagannath Swamy temple to Kanyakaparameswari temple. The temple which was believed to be constructed 400 years ago and the oldest temple in Vizianagaram City.

Endowments Department Executive Officer A.L.Sudharani offered the first prayer to presiding deities Jagannath Swamy, Balabhadra and Subhadra. Jagannath Seva Samiti members including Kapuganti Prakash and others also participated in the celebrations.

Vasavi-Vanitha Club leaders PVR Kumari P.Amruta Sri K.Padma and others participated in service activities.

Members of various women organisations performed Kolatam and other traditional dances at the temple premises.

Related Topics

hinduism / customs and tradition / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.