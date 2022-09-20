Religious ecstasy marks Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam at Tirumala

G.P. SHUKLA TIRUMALA
September 20, 2022 19:53 IST

Religious ecstasy marked the conduct of Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam at the temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Tuesday.

The festival was observed as a prelude to the annual Brahmotsavams scheduled to commence from September 27.

A herbal paste, containing a mixture of refined camphor, vermillion, turmeric, sandalwood powder along with other herbal ingredients that act as disinfectant, was applied to all the walls, pillars including the roof inside the sanctum sanctorum and at other sub-temples existing inside the main temple complex.

While the main idol of the presiding deity was provided with a water-proof covering, the idols of other parivara devathas were temporarily displaced from inside the sanctum and restored at their respective places after completion of the programme.

Employees led by TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy took part in the festival that lasted for over five hours.

The darshan lines, temporarily interrupted in the morning, were resumed after 11.30 am.

