Religious conversions increased after YSRCP came to power: Kanna

Bharatiya Janata Party State unit president Kanna Lakshminarayana on Monday alleged that religious conversions increased after YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) came to power and there was no doubt that it was sponsored by the government. Besides, temples were being demolished like it happened during the TDP regime, he alleged.

Governments were supposed to be secular and refrain from specially supporting any religion and encouraging their activities. The YSRCP government would bear the consequences of its actions, he cautioned. Addressing mediapersons after inaugurating the offices of party spokesman Kota Sai Krishna and Dharmika Cell State president G. Krishna Chaitanya Sarma here, Mr. Lakshminarayana alleged government money was being spent on the programmes of a particular religion. The YSRCP government was more aggressive in dealing with temples than the TDP, he observed.

Sand shortage

On sand shortage, Mr. Lakshminarayana said the actvities of the sand mafia were rampant during TDP rule and the prevailing scarcity was an artificial one created by the YSRCP government. Claims that the problem had been solved had not yet turned into reality.

Asked what was wrong with making English medium compulsory from Classes 1 to 6 in government schools, Mr. Lakshminarayana said the government could set up separate schools for promoting it (English).