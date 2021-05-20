Andhra Pradesh

Relief work lauded

Joint Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar has lauded the role of corporate firms in coming forward to donate relief materials in the time of pandemic.

Mr. Kumar was addressing a meeting after donating oxygen concentrators and other relief material contributed by the Reliance Foundation, State Bank of India and Red Cross.

The companies donated five oxygen concentrators worth ₹8 lakh, oxymeters, sanitisers and other kits at a programme held at Red Cross Blood Bank.

He said that State government would soon appoint a committee to coordinate the relief work during the pandemic. Red Cross vice-chairman P. Ramachandra Raju, treasure Ravi and others were present.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 20, 2021 11:12:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/relief-work-lauded/article34609288.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY