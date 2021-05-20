Relief work lauded

Joint Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar has lauded the role of corporate firms in coming forward to donate relief materials in the time of pandemic.

Mr. Kumar was addressing a meeting after donating oxygen concentrators and other relief material contributed by the Reliance Foundation, State Bank of India and Red Cross.

The companies donated five oxygen concentrators worth ₹8 lakh, oxymeters, sanitisers and other kits at a programme held at Red Cross Blood Bank.

He said that State government would soon appoint a committee to coordinate the relief work during the pandemic. Red Cross vice-chairman P. Ramachandra Raju, treasure Ravi and others were present.