Relief operations intensified in flood-hit Eluru district

Staff Reporter ELURU
August 18, 2022 21:16 IST

At least 40,000 water packets, essential commodities, vegetables and milk are being supplied to the affected families in the cut off areas from the Godavari flood waters in Velairpadu and Kukkunoor Mandals in Eluru district. The relief operation is led by Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer K. Ravi Kumar.

Those habitations that could be reached on boat would get the safe drinking water and commodities. Eluru Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh has directed the officers to ensure supply of commodities and speed up the relief operation.

