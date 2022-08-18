Relief operations intensified in flood-hit Eluru district
At least 40,000 water packets, essential commodities, vegetables and milk are being supplied to the affected families in the cut off areas from the Godavari flood waters in Velairpadu and Kukkunoor Mandals in Eluru district. The relief operation is led by Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer K. Ravi Kumar.
Those habitations that could be reached on boat would get the safe drinking water and commodities. Eluru Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh has directed the officers to ensure supply of commodities and speed up the relief operation.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.