Relief operations are in full swing: Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Krishna Das

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das and Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das reviewing cyclone relief measures in Srikakulam Collector’s office. Photo: Special Arrangement

SRIKAKULAM:

27 September 2021 16:01 IST

The district administration is working on a war-footing measure to restore electricity, communication and road networks that were damaged by the cyclone Gulab.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Revenue Dharmana Krishna Das on Monday said normalcy would be restored in the cyclone-hit areas in a couple of days.

Along with Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das and Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar, Mr. Krishna Das reviewed the relief measures in seven coastal mandals including Vajrapukotthuru and Santhabommali that bore the brunt of nature’s fury.

He said relief centres would provide food and shelter to nearly 2,000 people and that the real extent of damages would be known in a few days.

Aditya Nath Das directed officials to respond quickly when people submit their grievances.

Collector Shrikesh said the officials would continue to be on alert as heavy rains and gales were predicted in the next two days.