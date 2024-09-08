Relief measures not interior houses, cry YSR Colony residents in Vijayawada

Residents of YSR Colony in Vijayawada say that the relief measures being taken by the State government are not reaching those living in apartments located in the colony’s interior and on smaller lanes.

Around 4.30 p.m., Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu arrived there to review the flood situation in the colony.

Water recedes

When the floodwater first entered their colony eight days ago, the water level was eight feet, and it had receded to two feet by Sunday, September 8, they said.

On Sunday, many people came out of their houses for the first time in over a week to buy essentials since tractors, APSRTC buses, vans, and auto-rickshaws began plying.

Residents of blocks 209, 230, 226, 250, and others located in the interiors have complained that they have not received food, water, or medicines regularly like the others in the colony ever since the distribution began. Each block has 32 houses.

Gnaneswari of Block 230 said while some of them in the colony got to eat three meals a day, others were making do with just one. “Adults can somehow survive on porridge or whatever is available, but children cannot. The government is doing its part by distributing relief materials. But how many are getting those?” she asks.

Another woman, a mother of two, said she has been waiting on the main road, where the distribution has been happening, for three hours from 8 a.m. She returns with just one biryani packet, which should fill five stomachs.

Tougher for elders

65-year-old Vijaya Lakshmi, from Block 209, said by the time elderly people like her get down and come to the main road to take the food packets, the packets get exhausted.

“Besides, the place gets so crowded that we fear getting trampled on. We stay aside and return without anything,” she said, requesting the government ensure the food reaches everyone.

Another woman suggested that the food packets be given to the presidents/secretaries of all apartments, who can then distribute them to the other residents.

‘Fever cases high’

Meanwhile, Indian Army personnel from the Sixth Battalion of the Madras Regiment checked people for fever and cold symptoms and distributed medicines to them. They went from one apartment to another on a boat. They said fever cases were high.

