Relief measures in full swing in flood-hit areas: Kannababu

‘Crops in an extent of 1,07,797 hectares damaged in nine districts’

Minister for Agriculture K. Kannababu has said that relief and rehabilitation measures are in full swing in the flood-affected areas in nine districts.

Addressing the media here on Monday, Mr. Kannababu said all the reservoirs in East and West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts were filled to the brim.

As per preliminary estimates, crops in an extent of 1,07,797 hectares were damaged in the nine districts. Horticulture crops were damaged in 13,563 hectares and pisciculture in 2,974 hectares. He said 478 boats belonging to the fishermen were also damaged.

The Minister said all the departments, especially the Roads and Buildings and Electricity, were taking up damage control exercise. He said the Yeleru reservoir received 30 tmcft water.

He said that 40 colonies in Kakinada rural were badly affected, and even Pithapuram, Prattipadu and Anaparthi segments were affected.

Rescue effort

Food and essential commodities were being provided to the affected families in these segments, the Minister said. Boats had been requisitioned to rescue the affected families and mineral water was being provided to them. The Health Department had been alerted to provide medicines free of cost and village volunteers were making all-out efforts to help the affected families, the Minister said.

The Civil Supplies Department was directed to provide essential commodities to the affected families. Relief and health camps were being organised in the affected areas. Permanent measures were being taken up to maintain health and hygiene. In view of the imminent cyclone from Tuesday, all the officials had been alerted to take steps to mitigate the problem, the Minister added.

Dig at Lokesh

Stating that there was no truth in the allegation of TDP leader N. Lokesh that an input subsidy of only ₹25 lakh was provided, the Minister said that ₹125 crore input subsidy was released in July and August, and Rythu Bharosa was paid to the full in May.

He said Mr. Lokesh was claiming that 64 people were killed in floods in East Godavari and 700 farmers had committed suicide in the State.

“Such lies will unnecessarily create a fear among the people,” the Minister said.