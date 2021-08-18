Relief fast-tracked for murder victim’s family

50% of compensation disbursed after post-mortem examination

The district administration fast-tracked the relief to be provided to the next of kin of Nallapu Ramya (21), an engineering student who was murdered in the city on Sunday.

This was in conformity to the G.O. Ms. No. 95 of the Social Welfare Department to be followed in the cases pertaining to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The Guntur Urban Police had arrested Kunchala Sasikrishna and sent him to judicial remand on Monday, in less than 24 hours after the incident. The government had announced an ex gratia of ₹10 lakh, which was also disbursed to the victim’s family.

Out of the monetary relief of ₹8.25 lakh to be paid from the District Treasury, ₹4.12 lakh was given away to the family after the post mortem examination.

District Collector Vivek Yadav said a job would be provided to Mounika, sister of the victim, basing on her educational qualification.

Dry ration enough for three months and utensils were provided to the family on Tuesday.

A house site would also be sanctioned within the limits of the Guntur Municipal Corporation, and the RDO was asked to identify suitable agricultural land. A basic pension of ₹5,000 would also be provided to the victim’s family every month.