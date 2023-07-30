HamberMenu
Relief as flood level in Krishna at Prakasam Barrage comes down

July 30, 2023 03:40 am | Updated 03:42 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
A view of floodwater being discharged from Prakasam Barrage on the River Krishna in Vijayawada on Saturday.

A view of floodwater being discharged from Prakasam Barrage on the River Krishna in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Flood level in the River Krishna at Prakasam Barrage came down on Saturday, July 29, 2023, much to the relief of people living in the low-level areas of NTR and Krishna districts.

On Friday, the flood level peaked in the evening as surplus water at over 2.68 lakh cusec was discharged at the barrage, which was receiving an equal inflow from the projects upstream. Subsequently, water entered several colonies in the Krishnalanka area.

Later, the flood level gradually came down to 1.78 lakh cusec discharge on Saturday morning. By 9 pm, flood water was being released at only 0.96 lakh cusec, with all the gates lifted to 2-3 feet.

Meanwhile, a recently built flood-retaining wall prevented water from entering several houses in Krishnalanka’s Rani Gari Thota area. Notably, this was the highest discharge after the wall was built at over ₹100 crore.

