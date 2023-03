March 26, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - KURNOOL

Apparel and accessories chain Reliance Trends opened its new retail outlet at Adoni in Kurnool district on Sunday. Reliance Trends is strengthening its reach and connect with consumers in metros, mini-metros and tier 1 and 2 towns by opening new showrooms. The shop at Adoni sells women’s wear, men’s wear, children’s wear and fashion accessories on its 11,300 sq. ft. store. This is the second Reliance Trends outlet in Adoni and the fifth in the district.