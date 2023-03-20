Reliance Group donates inverters to 55 welfare hostels in Konaseema

March 20, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

Collector Himanshu Shukla on Monday said Reliance Industries Limited has provided inverters to all the 55 welfare hostels in Dr. B.R.Ambedkar Konaseema district as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities. The district has 33 social welfare and 22 backward classes welfare hostels. Mr. Himanshu added that Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) would soon provide computers and printers to all the welfare hostels as part of its CSR activities. The Reliance group is engaged in oil exploration in the KG-D6 block in the Krishna-Godavari basin.