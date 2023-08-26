Release whitepaper on ₹2.5 lakh crore spent on ‘Navaratnalu’, demands Chinta Mohan

August 26, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Senior Congress leader Chinta Mohan on Saturday demanded Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to release a whitepaper on the ₹2.5 lakh crore spent on the Navaratnalu schemes that the YSR Congress Party government rolled out during the last four-and-a- half years.

“There are absolutely no bills for ₹1.35 lakh crores spent on Navaratnalu”Chinta MohanCongress leader

Addressing a protest meeting on issues of hike in power tariff and price rise at the Nalugu Kalla Mandapam junction here, Chinta Mohan said though Public Account Committee chairman Payyavula Keshav was repeatedly exposing the ambiguities in the accounts about government schemes, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy remained reluctant to divulge any information. “There are absolutely no bills for ₹1.35 lakh crores spent on Navaratnalu,” the Congress leader alleged.

On power tariff hike

Chinta Mohan further demanded the State government immediately roll back the exorbitant tariff hike in the power sector, which is burdening the common man. “While the farmers are facing serious problems and losses, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has given the contract of fixing the electricity meters for agriculture connections to his relative. The State government is neither providing quality power supply nor giving free power to the weaker sections,” the former Union minister alleged.

“There is a suspicion among the public that the TTD had diverted the income on the fixed deposits to assist the government welfare schemes”Chinta MohanCongress leader

Referring to the fixed cash and gold deposits in banks by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), Chinta Mohan demanded the TTD Trust Board to clarify the issue as to in which banks they were deposited and at what rate of interest. “There is a suspicion among the public that the TTD had diverted the income on the fixed deposits to assist the government welfare schemes,” he alleged.

Chinta Mohan further expressed displeasure at the induction of political figures in the TTD trust board, ignoring representation to Andhra Pradesh and giving top priority to corporate biggies.