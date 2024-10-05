Release White Paper on steps taken for farmers’ welfare: Kisan Congress leader to Pawan Kalyan

National joint coordinator of the Kisan Congress Committee of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) S. Krishna Chaitanya on October 5 (Saturday) demanded that the TDP-led coalition government in Andhra Pradesh release a White Paper on the measures taken to ensure farmers’ welfare and on the implementation of the irrigation projects in the State.

In a statement, he said the Jana Sena Party and the Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, who distributed financial assistance to the kin of the farmers who had died due to farm distress, before elections, should spell out the measures taken up to provide succour to the distressed farming community. He said the ruling coalition boasted about “successful” completion of 100 days in power, but it had not done anything concrete to end the farmers’ woes.

He also found fault with Mr. Pawan Kalyan for his comment against the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Rahul Gandhi. He alleged that the Tirumala laddu row was “a ploy to divert people’s attention from the failure of the TDP to fulfil the promises it had made before elections’‘. He said instead of “resorting to divisive politics, Mr. Pawan Kalyan should prioritise development of the State”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.