Release White Paper on investments made in Andhra Pradesh in last three years, demands CPI leader

January 18, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Ramakrishna asks Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to spell out reasons for not attending the WEF meeting at Davos

The Hindu Bureau

Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary K. Ramakrishna has asked the State government to release a White Paper on investments that have flowed into the State in the last more than three years.

The CPI leader has also asked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to spell out the reasons for not attending the recent World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting at Davos.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mr. Ramakrishna said that Telangana IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao had succeeded in attracting ₹2,000-crore worth investments by attending the Davos meeting. The Telangana Minister had even said that investments worth ₹3.80 lakh crore had flown into his State in the last more than three years

“States such as Telangana and Tamil Nadu are taking initiatives to attract investments. The Andhra Pradesh government, on the other hand, is focussing its attention and spending its energies on borrowings. The government has forgotten about industrial development. Not one industry has been grounded during the the last three-and-a-half years,” Mr. Ramakrishna said.

The YSRCP leaders were resorting to intimidation and harassment of industrialists and entrepreneurs, the CPI leader alleged. “Hence, no industrialist is showing interest in making investments in the State,” he observed.

