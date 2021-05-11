Release test results within a day: CITU

CITU Vizianagaram district general secretary T.V. Ramana on Tuesday urged the State government to provide medical test reports for COVID-19 within 24 hours to enable patients avail timely treatment.

Mr. Ramana alleged that the Health Department was taking more than a week to inform people about their COVID-19 test results, and said that the delay was proving to be costly.

Along with other CITU leaders and activists, he staged a protest at the Collectorate here on Tuesday. Mr. Ramana also sought appointment of more doctors and medical staff to provide treatment to patients at COVID-19 hospitals and care centres.

“A toll-free number should be set up to provide information about availability of hospital beds. COVID vaccine teams should make door-to-door visits as many elderly persons and physically-challenged persosn are unable to come to PHCs for vaccination,” he added.