Release of ₹35 cr. sought for setting up pushkar ghats

Kurnool

24 February 2020 01:28 IST

With the river festival seven months away, officials are told to start the work at the earliest

The district irrigation authorities have written to the higher authorities asking for a release of ₹34.9 crores for constructing ‘Pushkar Ghats’ for the Tungabhadra Pushkaralu scheduled to begin from November 20.

When the mega event was last held in 2008, the authorities had started constructing the ghats three months before the commencement of the fete. Keeping in mind the timeline, the irrigation officials have sent in a request to start the work at the earliest.

As per reports, a total of 21 locations have been identified for setting up the ghats, most of which fall on the banks of Tungabhadra river or the Kurnool-Cuddapah (KC) Canal. The most expensive ghat, costing around ₹5.6 crores, would be located a little downstream of Sunkesula Barrage, at Sunkesula village. The second most expensive one would come up at the old pump house in the city, costing ₹3.2 crores. Two more are proposed to be set up near the NH-44 and It would cost ₹3 crore each.

Speaking with The Hindu, an irrigation official said the district authorities wanted to have the ghats constructed at an expansive budget of ₹200-₹250 crores. However, with the State being debt-ridden, the authorities decided to step up pressure on the State treasury.

He said the authorities have only sent in the estimated costs as of now. Post receipt from the concerned officials, they would send in the detailed estimate for constructing the 21 ghats.