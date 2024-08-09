Release input subsidy to farmers: Naidu

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed the officials to ensure that there was no scarcity of seeds in the State. He wanted the officials to see that 100 percent e-cropping registration was done.

At a review meeting on Thursday, Mr. Naidu asked the Finance Department officials to release ₹36 crore towards input subsidy to farmers who suffered losses due to heavy rains in July.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to focus and prepare plans to bring down investment on agriculture cultivation and improve the income of the farmers. He stressed that agricultural productivity should increase and use technologies so that the farmers’ income increased.

Mr. Naidu said that drones could be used to spray pesticides in the agricultural fields. Also, steps to establish a drone testing centre could be taken up. The proposals in that direction could be discussed with the Union government. Also, use of satellites to identify the soil moisture should be considered, he said, adding, guidelines for Annadatha scheme, which was announced as run up to elections would be released soon.

Stating that Andhra Pradesh stood in the top four positions in cultivation of banana, mango, lemon, oil palm, coconut, coffee, tomato, etc., Mr. Naidu asked the officials to chalk out plans to place the State in the number one position concerning horticulture.

For this, the policies that were under implementation during 2014-19 could be continued and 15% GSDP should be achieved. The government had set a target of bringing one lakh acre under micro irrigation during 2024-25., the Chief Minister said.

Agriculture Minister K. Atchannaidu and others were present.

