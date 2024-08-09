GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Release input subsidy to farmers: Naidu

Published - August 09, 2024 06:29 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
The officials must ensure that 100% e-cropping registration is done, says Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The officials must ensure that 100% e-cropping registration is done, says Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed the officials to ensure that there was no scarcity of seeds in the State. He wanted the officials to see that 100 percent e-cropping registration was done.

At a review meeting on Thursday, Mr. Naidu asked the Finance Department officials to release ₹36 crore towards input subsidy to farmers who suffered losses due to heavy rains in July.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to focus and prepare plans to bring down investment on agriculture cultivation and improve the income of the farmers. He stressed that agricultural productivity should increase and use technologies so that the farmers’ income increased.

 Mr. Naidu said that drones could be used to spray pesticides in the agricultural fields. Also, steps to establish a drone testing centre could be taken up. The proposals in that direction could be discussed with the Union government. Also, use of satellites to identify the soil moisture should be considered, he said, adding, guidelines for Annadatha scheme, which was announced as run up to elections would be released soon.

Stating that Andhra Pradesh stood in the top four positions in cultivation of banana, mango, lemon, oil palm, coconut, coffee, tomato, etc., Mr. Naidu asked the officials to chalk out plans to place the State in the number one position concerning horticulture.

For this, the policies that were under implementation during 2014-19  could be continued and 15% GSDP should be achieved. The government had set a target of bringing one lakh acre under micro irrigation during 2024-25., the Chief Minister said.

Agriculture Minister K. Atchannaidu and others were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.