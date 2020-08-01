Release funds for works in Pulivendula: CM

Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy on Friday directed the Finance Department to release funds to complete the pending works in Pulivendula Assembly constituency.
Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the development works of the Pulivendula Area Development Agency. Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy and PADA special officer Anil Kumar Reddy were present.
The government accorded administrative sanction to the project aimed at supplying water from the Erraballi and Gandikota reservoirs to the Parnapalli and Pydipalem dams, and the meeting discussed the progress of the Pulivendula branch canal, the Chitravathi Balancing Reservoir, and the Gandikota LI scheme.
The meeting also discussed the administrative sanction to provide ₹261.90 crore for a project to store 10 tmcft water in the Chitravathi Balancing Reservoir through a R&B package. The other issues discussed included construction of 154 check-dams, drainage system at Simhadripuram, Muddanuru-Kodikonda check-post roads, a model town, a new bus station, mini-secretariat, Pulivendula Medical College and Nadu-Nedu works.
A proposal to establish a cricket stadium at Pulivendula was also discussed.
