Release funds for irrigation projects in Kurnool district, demands CPI(M)

The Kurnool outfit of CPI(M) demanded that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy release funds to construct Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme, Vedavathi lift irrigation, Gundrevula reservoir and other pending irrigation projects in the district.

The party wrote an open letter to the Chief Minister explaining the issues of Kurnool district. The letter was released on Sunday.

While addressing the reporters, district secretary of CPI(M) K. Prabhakar Reddy, said, “The party welcomes the move to shift the High Court to Kurnool, however, the district requires to be developed comprehensively. Mr. Jagan must make an announcement during the public meet to be held on 18 February on allocation of funds to the projects.”

Lakhs of people are seasonally migrating from the district in search of work due to lack of irrigation water, he said, adding that there would not arise a need for this if the projects are completed.

Highlighting the shortcomings in health and education sectors, he said that both the Rayalaseema University and Urdu University need more facilities to provide better education. He said the Government General Hospital(GGH) in the city, which serves over 2,000 people every day, is severely understaffed and demanded that the government fill the vacancies immediately.

He also demanded that the government divert its attention to developing Orvakal as an industrial hub, to address the issue of unemployment in the district.