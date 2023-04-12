Release funds for Barashahid Dargah: Kotamreddy

April 12, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - NELLORE

Suspended YSR Congress Party MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy on Wednesday led a protest by members of the Muslim community demanding the immediate release of funds for giving a facelift to the famous Barashahid Dargah.

Postcard campaign launched

Launching a postcard campaign from the holy premises coinciding with Ramazan austerities, he said the project to give a facelift to the Dargah near the Swarnala Cheruvu remained a non-starter even after Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy gave the green signal. He said that the YSR Congress Party government promulgated the order in August last year.

“The struggle will continue until a Muslim community hall and a Masjid in the Dargah premises become a reality”Kotamreddy Sridhar ReddySuspended YSRCP MLA

Despite his running from pillar to post, senior officials of the Finance Department, for unknown reasons, have not released the promised ₹15 lakh for the Dargah visited by devotees cutting across religious lines.

The devotees exchange Rotis at the Dargah, especially on the occasion of Muharram, upon fulfilment of their wishes, including job, marriage and progeny, he said.

He said one lakh postcards would be sent to the Chief Minister’s office, besides messages through mobile phones and also through social media to press the demand.

He said, “The struggle will continue until a Muslim community hall and a Masjid in the Dargah premises become a reality.” He added that it was unfortunate that development had come to a standstill in the State due to a cash crunch. He said that people had a harrowing time because of bad road conditions.