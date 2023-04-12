HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Release funds for Barashahid Dargah: Kotamreddy

Despite his running from pillar to post, senior officials of the Finance Department, for unknown reasons, have not released the promised ₹15 lakh for the Dargah, laments the Suspended YSRCP MLA

April 12, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - NELLORE

S Murali
S. Murali
Suspended YSRCP MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy launching the postcard campaign to press for funds for Barashahid Dargah in Nellore on Wednesday.

Suspended YSRCP MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy launching the postcard campaign to press for funds for Barashahid Dargah in Nellore on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Suspended YSR Congress Party MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy on Wednesday led a protest by members of the Muslim community demanding the immediate release of funds for giving a facelift to the famous Barashahid Dargah.

Postcard campaign launched

Launching a postcard campaign from the holy premises coinciding with Ramazan austerities, he said the project to give a facelift to the Dargah near the Swarnala Cheruvu remained a non-starter even after Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy gave the green signal. He said that the YSR Congress Party government promulgated the order in August last year.

“The struggle will continue until a Muslim community hall and a Masjid in the Dargah premises become a reality”Kotamreddy Sridhar ReddySuspended YSRCP MLA

Despite his running from pillar to post, senior officials of the Finance Department, for unknown reasons, have not released the promised ₹15 lakh for the Dargah visited by devotees cutting across religious lines.

The devotees exchange Rotis at the Dargah, especially on the occasion of Muharram, upon fulfilment of their wishes, including job, marriage and progeny, he said.

He said one lakh postcards would be sent to the Chief Minister’s office, besides messages through mobile phones and also through social media to press the demand.

He said, “The struggle will continue until a Muslim community hall and a Masjid in the Dargah premises become a reality.” He added that it was unfortunate that development had come to a standstill in the State due to a cash crunch. He said that people had a harrowing time because of bad road conditions.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.