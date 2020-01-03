Release fee reimbursement, scholarship funds: AISF

The All India Students Federation (AISF) staged a protest outside the Collectorate here on Friday, demanding that the government release funds for the pending fee reimbursement and scholarships.

The activists rallied from the KVR School to the Collectorate, along with other students. They were later detained by police after a minor scuffle.

Addressing the protesters, AISF State general secretary G. Ranganna claimed that the government was yet to release ₹4,500 crore. The fee reimbursement and scholarship funds were not being released for the past two years. Moreover, he alleged, the government was diverting these funds for other schemes.

Criticising Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Mr. Ranganna said that Mr. Reddy had previously promised to release fee reimbursement and scholarships but the government had gone back on its word forcing the students to come out on to the streets to protest. “Despite repeated protests by students, the government has remained unmoved,” he said.