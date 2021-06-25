Release a new job calendar with 2.4 lakh posts: BJYM

‘TDP voted out as it failed to fulfil promises made to the youth’

A half-naked protest was organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) activists in protest against the scanty number of posts, announced in the job calendar released by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, near the Collectorate here on Friday.

Addressing the participants, BJYM State president Kethineni Surendra Mohan said that a mere 36 posts were announced while five lakh candidates were preparing for the Group II examinations. This was causing anger and unrest among the candidates, he said. He sought increase in the number of posts and inclusion of Assistant Executive Engineer and Assistant Engineer posts in the calendar.

Mr. Surendra Mohan sought that all the vacant posts in the State should be notified and filled and a new job calendar released with 2.40 lakh posts as was promised by the Chief Minister in the past. He said that the previous government was dislodged from power as it had failed to keep its assurances given to the youth.

The BJYM president denounced the foisting of cases by the police on those who were protesting against the job calendar and demanded lifting of those cases, failing which the BJYM would mobilise jobless youths, intellectuals and the public and organise agitations all over the State. He added that the protests would be continued till a new job calendar with the promised 2.40 lakh posts was released.

BJYM district president Kalla Ashok also participated in the protest.