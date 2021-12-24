Release ₹60,000 crore to State, forum urges Centre

‘MPs should raise the issue of sanctioning Special Category Status in Parliament’

Andhra Intellectual Forum State president and vice-president of Pratyeka Hoda-Vibhajana Hamila Sadhana Samiti Golivi Appla Naidu on Friday asked the Union government to release around ₹60,000 crore as promised during the division of the State. He alleged that the Union government was trying to please other States by offering Special Category Status(SCS) but failed to implement SCS and other assurances given in Parliament for Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the media here, he urged all the MPs of the State, irrespecive of their party affiliations, to raise the issue of SCS in Parliament. “As long as our public representatives are silent over SCS, the Union government will not sanction funds and implement other promises which were necessary for the speedy progress of the State. These funds are necessary to bring out the State from debt trap,” said Mr. Naidu who retired as mathametics Professor of Andhra University.

“Along with forum founder president Chalasani Srinivas, all forum members strived hard for the protection of State’s interests. That is why, at least ₹19,000 crore was sanctioned. But it is not sufficient. The State government should strive to get all the funds for the overall development of Andhra Pradesh, including backward North Andhra region,” he added.

The forum leaders G. Narsunaidu and G. Yogeswara Rao said that development of Srikakulam district was hampered due to the delay in releasing funds by the Union government. The forum members vowed to fight for the protection of the State’s interests by taking signature campaign and other activities which would create awareness about the ‘injustice’ meted out to Andhra Pradesh for the last seven years. The forum planned roundtables and meetings with intellectuals in all districts in a phased manner, according to them.