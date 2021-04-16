Andhra Pradesh

Relay hunger strikes for VSP enter 63rd day

The relay hunger strikes, being organised by the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee, entered the 63rd day, at Kurmannapalem on Thursday.

Committee member Y. Mastanappa inaugurated Thursday’s fast, in which a number of workers from the RMHP and RMD departments participated.

Mr. Mastanappa alleged that the Centre was not acting in the best interests of the PSUs. He alleged that the farmers, who were waging struggles in Delhi for the past four months, were an inspiration to the VSP workers. Though 300 farmers had lost their lives in the agitation, the other farmers have continued their protests, he said.

