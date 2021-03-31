Relay hunger strike from April 2 to protect VSP

A series of protests planned against its privatisation

The All Party Trade Unions, Praja Sanghalu, Steel Plant and PSU Protection Committee, at its meeting here on Tuesday, unanimously decided to launch a relay hunger strike at the Gandhi statue from April 2, in protest against the Centre’s move to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant(VSP).

Committee chairman M. Jaggu Naidu said the statements of the Union Ministers that other PSUs would also be privatised, at a time when the protests for saving the steel plant were on, were an insult to the people’s agitation.

He called for unity all sections of the people to save the PSUs.

The meeting also decided to organise extensive protests and intensify the agitation till the Centre drops the proposal of divesting its stakes in the steel plant.

Apart from the relay hunger strike which will be organised from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on a daily basis at the Mahatma Gandhi statue near the GVMC administrative building, ‘pada yatras’ would also be organised in residential areas

Group meetings will be organised, apart from the distribution of pamphlets and signature campaigns against the privatisation of PSUs would also be conducted.

Beach walk on April 4

It was also decided to collect ₹1 as a donation from the signatories to take the agitation forward. A beach walk would be organised at 7 a.m. on April 4, a Rythu Sabha at the YMCA Beach on April 18. They appealed to the people to participate in the protests and save the PSUs.

JAC vice-chairmen Padala Ramana and B. Nagabushanam, conveners Y. Mastanappa and M. Venkateswarlu and JAC leaders took part in the meeting.